Our leaders brave ‘mosquito bites whole night’ during visit to Dalit houses: UP Minister Anupama Jaiswal

Amid the ongoing criticism of the ruling party’s Dalit outreach programme, an Uttar Pradesh minister on Friday defended the BJP leaders visiting homes of Dalits, saying they brave “mosquito bites the whole night”, but still go to the villages to make the community aware of the welfare schemes for their benefit.

Basic Education Minister Anupama Jaiswal’s comments came amidst criticism of BJP’s outreach programme by the opposition and some BJP leaders as well. “The ministers are visiting villages to ensure the benefits of government schemes reached the needy. They have to face mosquito bites the whole night, still they visit the villages,” she was quoted as saying by PTI.

Earlier in the day, minister Suresh Rana, whose dinner at a Dalit’s house triggered controversy, said that “Dalit tourism” is not in the BJP’s tradition. He also asserted that the food he had at the Dalit man’s house on Monday was cooked by the villagers and was not ordered from outside.

“I am throwing an open challenge to them to prove that even a single grain of food came from outside. In fact, all food items were cooked in the village and by the villagers. The programme was organised by the local MLA (Anoop Valmiki) and the village pradhan. As per the plan, a breakfast was planned with a Dalit family the next morning, but I had expressed a desire that instead of having dinner at the community centre, I will have it at the house of a Dalit,” Rana had said.

As the BJP is seeking to bolster its Dalit support ahead of 2019 elections, the ruling party’s Dalit, OBC outreach programme has been facing criticism from opposition Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and some BJP leaders, including MP Udit Raj.

On Thursday, Raj had said the Dalit outreach programme would not bring any electoral gains to the party, rather it would make Dalits feel “inferior”.

“Having night stay and food at houses of Dalits neither empowers the Dalit families nor benefits the politicians, Rahul Gandhi is a live example of it. Instead of pretending through night stay and eating food, it would be better if politicians come forward for food, clothes, houses, employment and treatment of needy Dalits” Raj said in a tweet.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd