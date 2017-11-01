UP BJP chief lauds PM Modi for India’s jump in ‘ease of doing business’ ranking

India ranked 142nd when the Modi government took office in 2014 and 130th last year. (File) India ranked 142nd when the Modi government took office in 2014 and 130th last year. (File)

Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the jump in India’s ranking on the World Bank’s ‘ease of doing business’ index.

India has risen by 30 places to rank 100th on the index. “This has been made possible due to the quick decision-making and strong leadership of the prime minister,” Pandey told PTI in Lucknow.

He said legislative, administrative and policy measures taken by the government would help in further improving India’s position. The improved performance would also boost investment, he said.

Pandey said a better business environment was leading to better business opportunities for entrepreneurs, particularly small and medium enterprises. “Such a quick and huge turnaround clearly shows the impact of good governance coupled with an impeccable implementation of reforms,” he added.

India ranked 142nd when the Modi government took office in 2014 and 130th last year.

