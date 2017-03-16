UP BJP chief Keshav Prasad Maurya admitted in hospital after complaints of uneasiness 

Keshav Prasad Maurya in Parliament on Tuesday. Renuka Puri Keshav Prasad Maurya in Parliament on Tuesday. Renuka Puri

Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Keshav Prasad Maurya on Thursday was admitted to the intensive care unit at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi after he complained of uneasiness. According to a senior doctor of the hospital, the 48-year-old leader was admitted at 3.38 PM. “He was suffering from cough and cold and mild fever for last seven days and overwork due to his political commitments.

“On admission his blood pressure was slightly higher. At present he is fully conscious and better. He is kept under observation for further evaluation,” medical superintendent Dr A K Gadpayle said. Maurya is being seen as one of the strong contenders for the chief minister’s post in Uttar Pradesh after the BJP posted a landslide win in the assembly polls.

