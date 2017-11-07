UP biggest market in country, all must join hands to make state investment-friendly, says Yogi Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said it was everyone’s duty to welcome entrepreneurs to the state. File Photo Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said it was everyone’s duty to welcome entrepreneurs to the state. File Photo

After showcasing Uttar Pradesh before US companies as an investment-friendly state, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said it was everyone’s duty to welcome entrepreneurs to the state.

“Not only the government, but every citizen is responsible for making the state attractive for investors,” Adityanath said at a programme organised here by HCL Foundation. “Being the largest state of India, Uttar Pradesh is also the biggest market in the country, and hence, all must join hands to make the state investment-friendly,” he said.

The CM lauded the efforts of HCL Foundation for its corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme ‘Samuday’. Adityanath said the company had taken up many important social projects in the state to make people self-reliant. Adityanath said it was necessary to make people aware of various schemes launched by the government so that they could take its benefits. ‘Samuday’ is a rural development initiative to create model villages.

“We feel that through the ‘Samuday’ model, we will be able to develop a blueprint that is sustainable, scalable and replicable throughout the world,” HCL Corporation CEO Roshni Nadar Malhotra said.

Adityanath recently met representatives of more than two dozen US companies exploring investment opportunities in the state and assured them of his government’s commitment to providing an investor-friendly environment. Led by Boeing, the delegation that included major US firms such as Facebook, Adobe, Coca Cola, Mastercard, Monsanto, Uber, Honeywell, P&G, Oracle and GE Health and Cargill has shown keen interest in investing in the state.

During his Mauritius tour, the CM met NRIs and explored possibilities for investment in Uttar Pradesh. He apprised them of the steps taken by his government to facilitate investors in the state and the measures taken in this regard.

