UP ATS nabs three Bangladeshi youths on suspicion of terror links

Three Bangladeshi youths, suspected to have links with Islamic extremist group Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), have been arrested by Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad in Lucknow. Mohammad Imran, Rajiuddin and Mohammad Firdaus – all brothers – were caught while boarding the Howrah-Amritsar Express train yesterday afternoon, IG ATS Asim Arun said on Thursday.

During interrogation, they confessed that they were residents of Bangladesh and fake Aadhaar cards were found from their possession, he said. Asim said that they were later put under arrest. The names of the three came after an ATS team on August 6 arrested suspected Bangladeshi terrorist Abdullah, associated with the ABT from Muzaffarnagar. The ABT – also called Ansar Bangla – is implicated in crimes including some brutal attacks and murders of atheist bloggers in Bangladesh.

Abdullah alias Al Mamun was arrested from Kutesara locality in Charthawal area of Muzaffarnagar district by an ATS team and during his interrogation name of some persons came to the fore and probe was done in Deoband madrassas to find his links. It was found that three persons – a madrassa teacher and his two brothers – were missing after which ATS team swung into action and three were arrested, Asim said. He said the ATS would probe whey they fled from Deoband and whether they have links with any terrorist group.

Abdullah was living in Kutesara area for a month. Earlier he resided in Deoband area of Saharanpur since 2011 and had also got his Aadhaar card and passport prepared on fake identity. ATS officials said Abdullah is associated with ABT and was involved in preparing fake identity proofs of terrorists especially of Bangladesh and help them get safe hideouts in India.

The ABT is an al Qaeda inspired Islamic extremist group in Bangladesh. During interrogation, Abdullah told the ATS that he used to prepare fake identity proofs with the help of one Faizan, who resident in Deoband (Saharanpur), the IG said. Based on this input, Faizan’s house was searched in Deoband but he was not found there but jihadi literature in Bangla, literature for preparation of bombs, colour printer and a number of fake IDs were recovered.

