UP ATS arrests two for alleged links with ISI

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Wednesday arrested two people for their alleged links with Pakistan’s ISI. Officials said that Aftab Ali, a 25-year-old allegedly “trained” ISI agent from Faizabad district, was held in a joint operation with the military intelligence. Altaf Bhai Qureshi, who is from Gujarat, was arrested in a joint operation with the Mumbai police for allegedly depositing money in Ali’s bank account.

Ali worked at a sweet shop in Faizabad and allegedly gave information about the army’s movement to the Pakistani agency. An ATS official said they had recovered a cellphone from Ali and sent it for forensic examination. He claimed that surveillance of Ali’s telephonic conversations revealed his links with ISI and that he was talking to an official in Pakistan High Commission in Delhi.

ATS inspector general Asim Kumar Arun said that Ali would be produced in court on Thursday and added that they would seek his custody to interrogate him for getting more details about his links with the agency. ATS officials said that Ali came in contact with ISI when he visited Pakistan around eight months ago. He allegedly received training from ISI in Karachi. After returning to India, he allegedly started sending information about the army movement, said the officials.

“Ali sent most of the information about army movements during the surgical strikes last year. He had then traveled to Lucknow to collect the information. We suspect Ali was sending information to ISI for the past six months and received more than Rs 1 lakh for the job,” said an ATS official. He added that Ali recently went to Delhi to meet the official at the Pakistan High Commission. “We are trying to verify the name of the official,” the ATS official said.

Police suspect that Qureshi, who was arrested from Mumbai’s Pydhonie area, deposited money allegedly paid to Ali for sending information to ISI. Around Rs 70 lakh were allegedly recovered from Qureshi’s possession. “The process of counting money is still on,’’ said a police officer.

Arun said that Qureshi would be questioned about his links and motive behind depositing money into Ali’s account.

An ATS officer claimed that Qureshi was a hawala agent and had deposited money in Aftab’s bank account on ISI directive. Police were questioning Qureshi about his links with ISI and also on whose directive he had deposited the money.

