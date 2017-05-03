UP ATS arrests suspected ISI agent from Faizabad

Acting on intelligence inputs, security was upgraded at several religious places – including Ayodhya, Kashi and Mathura – and also at vital installations, including airports, bus and railway stations. (Representational image) Acting on intelligence inputs, security was upgraded at several religious places – including Ayodhya, Kashi and Mathura – and also at vital installations, including airports, bus and railway stations. (Representational image)

The Uttar Pradesh ATS on Wednesday claimed to have smashed an espionage racket in the state by arresting a suspected ISI agent from Faizabad and picking up another for questioning. This comes days after intelligence inputs had warned of a possible terror attack in the state by ISI-trained terrorists.

In a joint operation conducted by the UP Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Military Intelligence and UP Intelligence, Aftab Ali was picked up from Faizabad, 120 km from Lucknow, this evening, IG ATS Aseem Arun said. Aftab is believed to have received training from the ISI in Pakistan and was in constant touch with officials in the Pakistan High Commission, the spokesman said, adding that the ATS was in possession of strong evidence against him. While Aftab was arrested, another suspect was taken into

custody and being questioned.

Arun said more arrests were likely.

Aftab, son of Wajid Ali, is a resident of Khwaspura area of Faizabad, Arun said. Pictures of the cantonment area have been recovered from his mobile phone and more clues are likely to be found through his mobile chats, he said. ATS sources said Aftab had gathered information several army cantonment area and defence establishment in the state.

“He was in constant touch with Pakistan High Commission,” state ATS said in a statement. The Uttar Pradesh Police had issued a warning of a possible terror attack in the state by ISI-trained terrorists. “The group, allegedly trained by Pakistan’s ISI, has reportedly been asked to target Ayodhya (in Faizabad district), Varanasi, Vrindavan, and the Taj Mahal in Agra,” UP police said.

Acting on intelligence inputs, security was upgraded at several religious places – including Ayodhya, Kashi and Mathura – and also at vital installations, including airports,

bus and railway stations.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now