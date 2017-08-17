UP ATS arrests ‘Babbar Khalsa International’ militant from Lucknow

Police said the accused Balwant Singh (40) was staying at a Gurudwara in Aishbagh locality in Lucknow. (Representational Image) Police said the accused Balwant Singh (40) was staying at a Gurudwara in Aishbagh locality in Lucknow. (Representational Image)

The UP Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Wednesday evening arrested an alleged operative of the banned militant outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) from Lucknow. Police said the accused Balwant Singh (40) was staying at a Gurudwara in Aishbagh locality in Lucknow.

Inspector General, ATS, Asim Kumar Arun said Singh was wanted in a case registered at Mukandpur police station in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar in Punjab.

Punjab police would seek transit remand of Balwant Singh from a local court of Lucknow before taking him him to Punjab, IG added.

SSP, ATS, Umesh Kumar Singh said, “As per Punjab police Balwant Singh is accused of allegedly providing pistol and also providing logistic support to members of Babbar Khalsa International.” He added, “Balwant’s name came up during investigation of a case registered at Mukandpur police station in Punjab in 2017 and since then police was looking for him.”

Balwant Singh was staying at a Gurudwara in Aishbagh since after leaving Punjab, SSP further added.

