UP ATS arrests alleged terrorist in Lucknow

The Uttar Pradesh ATS Monday said it had arrested a terrorist who had close links with militant groups operating in Kashmir. Sheikh Ali Akbar, a resident of Ghazipur district, was arrested from Lohia Path here, IG ATS Aseem Arun said. The senior police officer in a statement said four terrorists arrested from Bandipora in Kashmir yesterday had told the police that Akbar was associated with them and had recently taken Rs 40,000 for supplying them with arms. The senior officer said Akbar came in contact with terror groups through the social media and was in touch with their members on the phone.

He had also been invited to Pakistan by terror group leaders for training but could not go there, Arun said, adding that there was enough evidence against Akbar. His mobile phone had several “terror videos” and he was an active member of nine groups on social media which fan terrorism, the Inspector General said.

Akbar will be produced in court and taken into police custody, he said. Arun claimed Akbar had admitted to having taken Rs 40,000 for supplying arms to terrorists. His bank account transactions proved that he had taken the money, the IG said, adding his social media accounts were also being probed.

Meanwhile, a police official in Srinagar said four youths were yesterday detained for questioning for their suspicious activities over social media in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district. He said the youth were “ideologically motivated” and were not “active militants”. He said it is not known yet if the four youths had any links with a man arrested in Lucknow. “We are questioning them and the investigations are on,” the official said.

