UP Assembly Session from Monday: Numbers stacked against them, Opposition to brainstorm on course of action

WITH ONLY 74 MLAs against BJP and its allies’ 325 in the Assembly, the Opposition is in for a testing time during the Budget Session beginning on Monday. While SP, BSP, Congress and RLD have 47, 19, 7 and one members, respectively, there are four Independents in the new Legislative Assembly. While the government is hopeful of smooth proceedings, the Opposition parties may join hands to target it. To decide strategy for the session, both SP and BSP have called meetings of party MLAs on Sunday. However, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav’s warring uncle Shivpal is likely to give it a miss.

When Akhilesh was CM, Shivpal was the second-in-command with Azam Khan as parliamentary affairs minister. But with the family feud in SP continuing, Shivpal had recently announced that he will float a new secular front. Akhilesh, meanwhile, has named Ram Govind Chaudhary as Leader of Opposition. Sources said this would be the first time when none from SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav’s family would lead the party in the Lower House. “These issues will not affect SP in the House. Our number has decreased but morale is high. SP will target the government on law and order. Cases of crime have increased… people wearing saffron scarfs are committing crimes. Police are being attacked,” said SP state chief Naresh Uttar Patel, also a member of the Legislative Council.

Chaudhary said he will meet other Opposition leaders to jointly target the government. “Numbers do not matter, work is done with courage. We will jointly raise the voice in the House,” he added. BSP leader in Assembly, Lalji Verma, said: “Fewer members has an impact but BSP MLAs will raise people’s issues. Law and order has collapsed and atrocities on Dalits are increasing. BSP will target the government on these issues.” Congress legislative party leader Ajay Kumar Lallu too claimed that morale of workers was high. “We will raise issues related to public interest, like law and order, farmers’ loan, drinking water crisis and others. Incidents of attack on SSP’s residence in Saharanpur and on police in Agra will also be raised,” he added. About joining hands with other parties, he said “Congress will not hesitate in supporting other parties on such issues”.

Meanwhile, some interesting changes are likely to be seen in the seating arrangements in the Assembly from Monday. Swami Prasad Maurya and Rita Bahuguna Joshi — who were BSP’s leader of Opposition and Congress MLA, respectively, in the previous regime — would sit in the treasury benches this time as ministers. In Legislative Council, with SP having 66 members, former minister Ahmed Hasan will be the Leader of Opposition. It will also be interesting to check whether Akhilesh attends the session — he is a member but had rarely attended proceedings as CM.

The BSP, meanwhile, has 10 members in the council. After expelling Naseemuddin Siddiqui, BSP has declared Sunil Kumar Chittaud as the new party leader in the House. The BJP, with only eight members, has named Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma as the leader of the House. Congress has two members while RLD has one in the council.

