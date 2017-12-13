UP Assembly session from December 14: Opposition to corner Yogi govt on PETN claims, hike in power tariff

Misgovernance was affecting people and the Opposition would raise the issue, Ram Govind Chaudhary said. Misgovernance was affecting people and the Opposition would raise the issue, Ram Govind Chaudhary said.

THE ASSEMBLY session beginning December 14 is set to witness Opposition parties cornering the government over the recent hike in electricity tariff, the chief minister giving wrong information about PETN being found in the House, the law and order situation and alleged anomalies in disbursement of loan waiver certificates to farmers.

During the last session of the Assembly in July, the Opposition had held “mock” assembly, boycotting the proceedings of the House, alleging that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had used unparliamentary language.

“Last time, we had held a mock assembly because of the wrong statement given by chief minister… But, that was last time. We have no such plan this time, but would gherao the state government on several issues of public concern, including pending payment of dues to sugarcane farmers, unemployment, law and order and power tariff hike, especially in rural areas,” said Leader of Opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary. Misgovernance was affecting people and the Opposition would raise the issue, the SP leader added.

Congress Legislature Party leader Ajay Kumar ‘Lallu’ said, “Most significantly, we will demand an apology from the chief minister for creating fear in the mind of legislators as well as the public by giving wrong information about PETN being found in the Assembly. It is important that he explains and apologises. Secondly, we will counter the government on the law and order situation, as even journalists are being murdered.”

“The death of children at BRD Medical College and Hospital in Gorakhpur, issues of anomalies in farm loan waiver scheme and the plight of sugarcane farmers will also be raised,” he added. BSP leader Lalji Verma said a legislative party meeting has been called on Wednesday evening to finalise the issues to be taken up. “But the main issues will be hike in power tariff and deteriorating the law and order situation. Paddy is also an issue, as the government has stopped purchasing and farmers are being forced to sell their crop at less than Rs 1,200 a quintal… the actual rate is Rs 1565.”

“Similarly, sugarcane farmers have also been affected. We will discuss tomorrow (Wednesday) if some more issues are to be added to the list,” he added. Congress and SP, too, have called their legislative party meetings on Wednesday. With the government set to table a supplementary budget in the Assembly on December 18, sources said the budget will be cleared at a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

