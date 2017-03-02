Kanpur train derailment: NIA questions Shamshul Huda in Nepal

Fourteen coaches of the Indore-Patna Express had derailed at Pukhrayan last year. Archive Fourteen coaches of the Indore-Patna Express had derailed at Pukhrayan last year. Archive

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing a train mishap in UP’s Kanpur Dehat district and a sabotage attempt in Bihar’s East Champaran district, has interrogated terror suspect Shamshul Huda in Nepal. Huda has denied a role in any of the two incidents, said sources.

Shamshul, who was deported from Dubai to Nepal, was arrested there on February 6 in a double murder case. Earlier, Nepal police had informed their Bihar counterparts that Brij Kishor Giri, one of the three persons arrested in connection with the double murder case, had said that the two persons were murdered because they failed to execute a plan of blowing up railway tracks in East Champaran district. Giri gave names of few other persons were hired for the job, which Nepal police shared with Bihar police.

Nepal police, during its investigation, found that the two victims were killed after their unsuccessful attempt to carry out an explosion on railway tracks in East Champaran on October 1.

“After obtaining permission, a two-member team of NIA went to Nepal and interrogated Shamshul Huda in presence of Nepal police,” said IG, NIA, Alok Mittal.

While Mittal refused to share further details, sources confirmed that Shamshul denied his involvement in both the incidents.

Last week, while addressing an election rally in Gonda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the derailment of Indore-Patna Express in Kanpur Dehat was an act of sabotage, the plan for which was hatched across the border.

The NIA lodged separate cases in connection with the two cases about a month ago. Six accused have been booked in the East Champaran case.

Initially, Moti Paswan, one of the accused arrested by East Champaran police in January, reportedly said bombs planted on tracks caused derailment of the train in Kanpur Dehat in November. However, during interrogation before other agencies, he backtracked on his statement.