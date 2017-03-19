UP assembly poll outcome a lesson for Congress: Narayanaswamy

Senior Congress leader and Chief Minister V Narayanaswamy today said that the outcome of Assembly poll in Uttar Pradesh should serve as a lesson for the Congress.

Talking to reporters here he said the Congress leaders should sit together and evolve effective strategy taking the Uttar Pradesh poll result as a lesson.

Taking strong exception to the BJP seeking support of other parties and foring ministries in Manipur and Goa, Narayanasamy said the BJP by itself did not have the majority but had roped in other parties to project the majority to form the governments.

