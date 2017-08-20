UP Anti Terrorist Squad to train SWAT teams to handle high risk operations

In the first phase, SWAT teams of Agra and Varanasi will be trained, other zones will be covered later. (File/Photo) In the first phase, SWAT teams of Agra and Varanasi will be trained, other zones will be covered later. (File/Photo)

In a bid to deal with “dangerous operations” and check terrorism and crime incidents more professionally, the Uttar Pradesh Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) will train Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT) teams of district police. Asim Arun, IG, ATS, on Sunday said the five-week training programme will start at Lucknow on Monday. “Training will be imparted by the ATS to district SWAT teams. The training will be given in five phases to the police to deal with high risk operations, terrorists and criminals, using modern weapons, ensuring release of hostages and immobilising shooters.”

He said SWAT teams will be apprised about “ways of raids, room entry and ways to search, arrest of accused and use of handcuffs”.

They will be apprised of basic police tactics and special police tactics, fire arms tactics and physical training during the programme, he said, adding that at the end a written and physical test of police personnel will also be conducted.

In the first phase, SWAT teams of Agra and Varanasi will be trained, other zones will be covered later.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App