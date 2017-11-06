UP Anti-Terrorism Squad arrests terror suspect in Mumbai

In April, the police had learnt that a recently-formed group was arranging arms, ammunition and money to “create communal tension” in the country, said sources. (Representational Image) In April, the police had learnt that a recently-formed group was arranging arms, ammunition and money to “create communal tension” in the country, said sources. (Representational Image)

The state Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested terror suspect Abu Zaid (37) soon after he landed in Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport from Saudi Arabia Saturday evening. A lookout notice was issued against Zaid, a native of Azamgarh, in April after the arrest of four members of a “self-radicalised group” for allegedly planning “anti-national activities”, police said. Zaid was the “main ideologue” of the group and an “Islamic State sympathiser”, they added.

The ATS produced Zaid before a local court in Mumbai on Sunday and obtained a two-day transit remand to bring him to Uttar Pradesh. The police are also planning to seek his custody remand to question him at length about other members of the group.

In April, the police had learnt that a recently-formed group was arranging arms, ammunition and money to “create communal tension” in the country, said sources. They were also informed that the group’s members communicated through a messenger app and had already identified their target for a terror attack.

All of the group members — Umar alias Nazim Shamsad Ahmed, the alleged leader, Zeeshan alias Ghazi Baba alias Muzammil, Faizan alias Mufti and Ahtesham alias SK alias Pinto — are lodged in Lucknow district jail. Police said that they could not execute the attack because the explosives and weapons, which they had already paid for, could not be delivered.

“While scrutinising cell phones of the arrested persons, we found Abu Zaid was the main ideologue of the group. He used to teach them about jihad and gave them practical guidance on how to escape from security agencies. A lookout notice was then issued against Abu Zaid, who was then in Saudi Arabia,” said IG, ATS, Asim Kumar Arun.

Police also found that the group was in touch with around a dozen people through a social networking site and “trying to radicalise them”.

“Abu Zaid used to instigate people with the ideology of ISIS and other radical Islamic organisations. This was confirmed through phone and Internet intercepts. We also suspect that Abu Zaid sent money to the group,” said a police officer.

Zaid, who is married and has an eight-month-old daughter, studied upto Class VI. He is the eldest of nine children. His neighbour told The Indian Express that the 37-year-old first went to Saudi Arabia in 2009 and returned to India after staying for around three years. After getting married, he went to Saudi Arabia again. According to the police, he had been in Riyadh on work permit.

His father Alauddin, a farmer and resident of Gambhirpur police station area in Azamgarh, told The Indian Express, “My son has been framed. He doesn’t have a criminal past. This was his third visit to Saudi Arabia. If anything has happened, it has happened there. We don’t know anything.”

The IG said they would seek Zaid’s police custody remand after he reaches Lucknow and question him at length about the group and its activities.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App