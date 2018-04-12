UP allies to Amit Shah: Issues of SCs, STs, OBCs not addressed

BJP chief Amit Shah with CM Yogi Adityanath after garlanding Dalit icon Jyotiba Phule in Lucknow. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav ) BJP chief Amit Shah with CM Yogi Adityanath after garlanding Dalit icon Jyotiba Phule in Lucknow. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav )

The BJP’s allies in the Uttar Pradesh government — Apna Dal and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) — on Wednesday told BJP president Amit Shah that state officers were being negligent in redressing grievances of SCs, STs and OBCs. They also demanded appointment of officers from these categories as district magistrate, superintendent of police and station officer of police stations.

At the residence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Shah held meetings with leaders of the two allies separately and assured them that their issues would be redressed. According to sources, it was decided that the Chief Minister would meet the ministers, MLAs and leaders of both the allies every 15 days and maintain coordination.

SBSP president and Cabinet minister Om Prakash Rajbhar had last month threatened to not support the BJP nominee in the Rajya Sabha elections, but changed his mind after Shah met him in Delhi and promised to meet the allies in Lucknow in April. Shah held the meeting on Wednesday in the presence of Adityanath, state BJP president Mahendra Nath Pandey and other senior BJP leaders.

SBSP principal general secretary Arvind Rajbhar said, “We said that issues of OBCs, SCs and STs were not being redressed at the district level, and to resolve the problem officers should be appointed from these categories.”

Sources said that Apna Dal wanted station officers in at least 50 per cent police stations in the districts to be OBCs, SCs and STs. It also demanded that either the DM or SP in any district be from these communities. Apna Dal also sought reservation for these categories in posts that the government fills through outsourcing.

The allies also demanded that the government allot space in the state capital to set up their party offices. Apna Dal president Ashish Kumar Singh told The Indian Express, “Shahji engaged OBCs, SCs and STs in 2014 and 2017 through his social engineering. To keep support of these castes intact, they should have representation.” Apna Dal MP and Union minister Anupriya Patel also attended the meeting.

The BJP allied with Apna Dal before 2014 Lok Sabha elections and included SBSP in the alliance before 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. Both parties have a hold on OBC votes in eastern and central UP. The BJP had included one MLA each from Apna Dal and SBSP in the state cabinet last year.

Sources said that MLAs of both allies on various occasions raised voices against the functioning of the administration at the district level.

