‘Up against might of Amarinder Singh’s government in Gurdaspur,’ says BJP

The party affairs in-charge in Punjab, Prabhat Jha, is also learnt to have told party workers to focus on the shortcoming of the Capt Amarinder Singh’s government in the past six months. The party affairs in-charge in Punjab, Prabhat Jha, is also learnt to have told party workers to focus on the shortcoming of the Capt Amarinder Singh’s government in the past six months.

The Punjab unit of BJP said it was going into the Gurdaspur bypoll with an electoral agenda of portraying the fight a Punjab government versus SAD-BJP tussle, and not a Congress versus BJP battle. Speaking to The Indian Express, Vineet Joshi, state secretary of the party, said that the BJP expects the Congress to station all its heavyweight leaders, including Cabinet ministers and national leaders, in the constituency in order to ensure the victory of their candidate. “Therefore the BJP is very clear that in this bypoll we are facing the might of the government and not the Congress party,” he said.

BJP's central leadership is expected to soon take a call on the name of the candidate for Gurdaspur. Although businessman-turned-politician, Swaran Salaria, has also thrown his hat in the ring yet another time for the party ticket, insiders claim that the name of Kavita Khanna, wife of the former MP, Vinod Khanna, is being actively considered to encash sympathy votes.

