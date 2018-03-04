UP: Accused in witness murder killed in encounter

The total number of people killed in alleged encounters since the BJP government came to power in the state last year is now 40. The total number of people killed in alleged encounters since the BJP government came to power in the state last year is now 40.

MEERUT POLICE on Saturday gunned down a criminal who was wanted in murder cases — of Dalit woman Savitri Devi, the prime witness in her son’s murder case, and her son-in-law Babloo — lodged last month in the district. Sujeet (25), was facing eight criminal cases against him and carried a bounty of Rs 50,000 on his head. The total number of people killed in alleged encounters since the BJP government came to power in the state last year is now 40.

Station officer of Saroorpur police station, Dharmendra Kumar, had suffered a bullet injury on his right shoulder during the cross-firing, but is presently out of danger, police said.

Savitri Devi (55) was shot at on February 3, days before she was slated to record her statement as the prime witness in her son Chetan’s murder case. Three days later, she died in a hospital during treatment. On February 12, her son-in-law Babloo was killed outside his home in Chitkari village.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Rural (Meerut), Rajesh Kumar said, “During investigation, we came to know that Sujeet, who had been arrested in the murder case of Chetan and but was out on bail, was involved in the killing of Savitri Devi and Babloo. A reward of Rs 50,000 was announced on Chetan’s head when he went missing.”

He added that on Saturday evening, acting on a tip-off, police laid a trap and Sujeet was killed cross-firing in Saroorpur police station. Police claim to have recovered a country-made pistol and a motorcycle from the accused.

Sujeet is the younger brother of jailed gangster Sumit Jat, who is lodged in Ghaziabad’s Dasna jail in connection with the Chetan murder case, the ASP added.

