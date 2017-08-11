UP accident: 5 killed, more than 12 injured in collision of 2 buses

The bus accident took place near Pathauli village. (Source: Google Maps) The bus accident took place near Pathauli village. (Source: Google Maps)

Two buses collided near Pathauli village on Agra-Jaipur highway early on Friday, killing five persons and injuring more than a dozen others, the police said. A bus carrying pilgrims from Kannauj was on its way to a temple in Rajasthan when the other bus, which was coming here from Jaipur, hit it, they said. Malpura police station SO Ramesh Bhardwaj said three persons died on the spot and the bodies have been sent for postmortem.

SN Medical College staff told PTI that two persons, including a woman, of the 21 injured brought for treatment in the hospital also succumbed to their injuries. The driver of the bus that was carrying the pilgrims was among those killed.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App