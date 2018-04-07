UP: 75-year-old women beaten to death after objecting against less ration

The police have registered a case against three people, including the shop’s owner Naseem, on a complaint by the woman’s son, Bhura, Circle Officer (CO) Md Rizwan said. The police have registered a case against three people, including the shop’s owner Naseem, on a complaint by the woman’s son, Bhura, Circle Officer (CO) Md Rizwan said.

A 75-year-old woman was beaten to death here allegedly by a fair price shop owner after she objected to being given less ration, police said on Saturday. The incident took place last evening at Firozabad village.

The police have registered a case against three people, including the shop’s owner Naseem, on a complaint by the woman’s son, Bhura, Circle Officer (CO) Md Rizwan said. The other accused in the case are Shamim and Janu. Nobody has been arrested yet, he said.

The woman, Aasi, had gone to bring ration from the fair price shop and she objected to being given less ration. The accused confronted her and she was beaten to death by them, according to the FIR.

Tension prevailed in the village following the incident and people refused to hand over the body to police for several hours. The body was later sent for post-mortem, the officer said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App