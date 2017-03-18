UP: 7 cows found dead, locals damage shops

Locals went on a rampage, indulging in arson and damaging some roadside kiosks, after seven cows were found dead at different places in Palia Kala area of Lakhimpur Kheri district on Thursday.

While the postmortem report could not ascertain the exact cause of death, police suspect the animals died after they consumed something poisonous. The protesters, however, alleged that anti-social elements were behind the deaths and demanded their immediate arrest.

The viscera has been preserved for a lab test to ascertain the exact cause of death, police said. On Friday, two FIRs were lodged — one under Section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle) of the IPC against unidentified men and another on charges of rioting, arson and creating ruckus. “Those involved in the violence will be identified through video footage collected from various sources,” Lakhimpur Kheri SP Manoj Kumar Jha said.

