UP: 50 booked for ‘attacking’ police convoy ferrying Maulana Masood Madni

Fifty people were booked for attempting to attack the police convoy ferrying Maulana Masood Madni, accused in a rape case, to jail from Saharanpur district court on Friday. Police said some of the alleged attackers belonged to “some Hindu group”. “Members of some Hindu group tried to stop the police convoy while they were taking Masood Madni back to jail after hearing. They stopped the jeep and jumped over it. They demanded police to handover Madni to them and attempted to stop the vehicle but were stopped by police,” said Luv Kumar, SSP, Saharanpur.

While a few of the alleged attackers were identified, police said the FIR was lodged against 50 people for rioting, disturbing peace and posing hindrance in police’s work. Madni was arrested from Deoband on March 19 on charges of alleged rape. Protesters were seen outside the court too where Madni was produced but additional police force ensured no untoward incident.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now