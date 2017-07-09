UP: 4 of a family killed, 1 injured in car-truck collision

A car collided with a truck this morning near the Katha river leaving four of a family, including three women, from Haryana dead and one injured, police said.

The accident took place in Shamli district when the victims were going to Meerut from Ambala in Haryana, SHO at the Jhinjhana Police Station, Bhagat Singh, said.

The injured has been hospitalised and his condition has been stated as serious, he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App