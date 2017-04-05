UP: 3 killed as tractor-trolley turns turtle in Nunauti village

Three persons were killed when the tractor-trolley they were travelling in overturned near Nunauti village here, police said today. The victims were late last night returning after a religious ceremony when the driver lost control over the vehicle and it overturned, Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithni said.

While Shyam Kumar (18), Katora Devi (60) and Neeraj (10) were killed while one other with serious injuries was referred to Varanasi. Other injured were sent home after first aid, the SP said. The bodies have been handed over to the families after postmortem examination.

