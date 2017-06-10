UP: 2 held for ‘smuggling’ gold

Representational Image Representational Image

Two persons were arrested separately for allegedly smuggling gold biscuits from Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow on Thursday. The accused have been identified as Feroz Khan, a native of Rajasthan, and Mohsin from Muzaffarnagar district.

“Feroz Khan had hidden 1,400 gm gold biscuits in an emergency lighter which he was carrying. Mohsin had concealed 700 gm gold biscuits in three speakers,” said an officer of the Customs Department. The accused duo were produced before the court, which sent them to judicial custody, said the officer.

The officer said that on suspicion they checked Feroz’s emergency lighter on Wednesday and found the gold biscuits inside the cavity made for the battery. Feroz had returned from Dubai. In the same manner, Customs officials checked the three speakers carried by Mohsin on suspicion and found the gold biscuits inside it. Mohsin has returned from Muscat, Oman. After interrogating the duo, they were arrested on Thursday, the officer said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App