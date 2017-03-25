UP: 2 held for forcing Dalit woman to drink acid on train to Lucknow

UP CM Yogi Adityanath leaves the hospital after meeting the victim in Lucknow on Friday. (Source: Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav) UP CM Yogi Adityanath leaves the hospital after meeting the victim in Lucknow on Friday. (Source: Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Two people were arrested on Friday for allegedly forcing a Dalit woman to drink acid while she was travelling from Rae Bareli to Lucknow in the Ganga Gomti Express. The alleged incident — which took place on Thursday — came to light after the train reached Charbagh station in Lucknow and the victim lodged a complaint with the Government Railway Police (GRP). Four Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel who were on escort duty on the train have been suspended for laxity. On the basis of the complaint filed by the 38-year-old victim and her husband, an FIR was registered against Dileep Singh and his brother Pradeep under charges of voluntarily causing grievous hurt by acid and the SC/ST Act at Charbagh GRP police station.

The woman — a mother of two — had also previously filed complaints against the two accused, their father and other members of their family between 2009 and 2012, on the basis of which five separate cases were lodged under the charges of gangrape (2 cases), molestation (2) and acid attack (1). While one of the gangrape cases had been expunged by the police after investigation, the remaining four cases are pending in court. The woman, who worked at Lucknow’s Sheroes Cafe, which is run by acid attack victims, was rushed to King George’s Medical University. Her condition is stable, said doctors.

On Friday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Women’s Welfare Minister Rita Bahuguna Joshi met her at the hospital. The state government also announced Rs 1 lakh aid and security cover for her. The police picked up Dileep and his elder brother Pradeep from Unchahar area in Rae Bareli. While Dileep works as a security guard at a cold storage facility, Pradeep is a farmer. Director General, GRP, Gopal Gupta said, “As per the FIR, the victim boarded the train from Rae Bareli on Thursday morning. As the train reached Mohanlalganj railway station on Lucknow outskirts, the two accused boarded the train. The complainant alleged that the duo forced the woman to drink acid. She was travelling in general compartment.”

He further said, “When the train reached Charbagh railway station, the victim, who was not able to speak, walked to the GRP police station and informed the police about the incident by writing on a piece of paper. She was rushed to King George’s Medical University (KGMU.)” “Her husband has not mentioned or informed about the motive behind the assault on the woman,” added Gupta. According to the Rae Bareli Police, the woman was embroiled in an old land dispute with the family of the accused.

Meanwhile, three women constables, who allegedly took selfies with the victim while she was undergoing treatment in the hospital, on Friday were suspended. An inquiry has been ordered. The selfies of the three constables, who were deployed there for her protection, went viral. A Satish Ganesh, IG (Lucknow Zone), called the three constables “insensitive” and promised action. In a meeting later, Adityanath also asked state officials to take up effective steps in cases of acid attacks.

(With PTI INPUTS)

