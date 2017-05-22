UP: 2 booked in 6-month old rape case after court order

Six months after they turned away a woman who complained that she had been raped, police have been instructed by a local court to file an FIR against the two men she had named. The district magistrate issued the order on Sunday after which an FIR was lodged against the accused, Laxman Singh and Bhavani Singh, under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code for rape.

According to the woman’s complaint, the incident took place on December 8 last year, when the accused barged into her house in Nagla Milan village in Jalesar and raped her. The woman then approached Jalesar police station. However, no police personnel there paid any heed to her complaint after which the woman moved the court.

“The investigation has been started. However, no arrest has been made yet,” a police official said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now