UP: 17 backward sub-castes set to get SC certificates from govt

UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. (File Photo)

ON THE first working day since the state Cabinet cleared a proposal to consider 17 backward sub-castes as Scheduled Castes in Uttar Pradesh — though inclusion in the SC list comes under the purview of the Centre — the Cabinet minister for social welfare said on Monday that district magistrates and concerned officers had been asked to issue SC certificates to these sub-castes.

Claiming that these sub-castes were just the title names of castes that were already part of the SC list, Minister Shankh Lal Manjhi said the SP government would soon issue a notification and that these 17 sub-castes would be entitled to all reservation benefits in the state.

However, he did not define under which caste each sub-caste would be considered, and maintained that it would be clear once the notification is issued.

“It is not a decision taken in haste. Moreover, it is completely different from the one taken in the past. We consulted legal experts like former Chief Justice of India G B Pattanaik,” Manjhi told The Indian Express. “We have not tried to include these sub-castes in the SC list like it was done in the past but instead, we have clarified that these sub-castes are mere titles, whose main castes are already part of the SC list.”

“Yeh jatiyan already anusuchit jaati ki list mein hain… humne December 22, 2016, ko sirf yeh baat clarify ki hai (These castes were already in the SC list, we have only clarified this on December 22),” said Manjhi.

“These sub-castes constitute about 13 per cent of the 21 crore population of the state, but they are economically backward. You would rarely find an IAS officer from these castes, which also shows their educational backwardness. Thus, we got a survey conducted through SC-ST Research and Training Institute, which is an autonomous body,” he added.

Asked about the Opposition calling it a “stunt” of the state government before elections, Manjhi said, “This time our decision is foolproof. Legal experts have given opinion that the state legislature and Cabinet is competent to ‘clarify’ these castes under the category of their original castes. These are simply synonyms, which we have clarified.”

He said these sub-castes come under the SC category in 14 states. “If we had specified these castes for inclusion under Article 341 of the Constitution, then we would have to take approval from the Centre but not in this caste,” he claimed.

Giving examples, he said that while Mallah is considered a Scheduled Caste in Delhi, in UP it comes under the backward caste category; similarly Prajapati is considered as a Scheduled Caste in Madhya Pradesh but in the backward category in UP.

Asked how the government would implement the order, Manjhi said it was issued late December 22, after which the holidays began. “The order reached the districts and from today, SC certificates will be issued to people of these sub-castes. While these sub-castes would be entitled to all the benefits including reservation, the government will soon come out with a notification and the personnel department will issue another order for the same,” he added.

On December 22, the state Cabinet had cleared the proposal to consider 17 backward sub-castes as SCs. A similar step was taken by then CM Mulayam Singh Yadav in 2005, when he had included these castes in the SC list. The move was overturned by the Allahabad High Court since inclusion of castes into the SC list comes under the purview of the Centre.

In 2012, SP in its election manifesto promised to bring back these sub-castes into the SC list. After Akhilesh became the CM, the proposal was turned down by the Centre. Recently, the SP government decided to “clarify” that these castes are already present in the SC list, rather than “specifying” them, as part of which, these would have to be freshly included in the SC list.

While the SP government has again sent a proposal to the Centre, at the same time, it has issued instructions that the process to consider these castes as SCs should begin on December 22.

There are already 66 castes registered as SCs in UP.