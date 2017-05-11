UP: 12 killed in road mishaps

Representational Image/ File Photo Representational Image/ File Photo

It was a bloody day on Uttar Pradesh’s roads as 12 people lost their lives in a spate of mishaps across the northern state in the last 24 hours. In Amethi, two persons were killed and another seriously injured when a speeding SUV hit their motorcycle in Gauriganj area here, police said.

The incident took place last evening near the Panga curve when the SUV hit the motorcycle, leaving rider Awdesh (20) and one of the two pillion riders Anil Kumar (22), both residents of Panga village, dead. Police said the trio was travelling without helmets.

The SUV driver fled the scene of the accident, In another incident, three generations of a family were wiped out when a woman along with her daughter and granddaughter were killed in Maharajganj after the bike they were travelling on was hit by a truck, police said.There were four persons on the bike.

The deceased have been identified as Kamla (55), her daughter Sheela (35), and granddaughter Anamika (5). The person riding the bike suffered injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where his condition is stable.

In Bhadohi, a young couple and their two sons on a bike were mowed down by a speeding truck. The incident occurred in Aurai area here when Virendra (30), his wife Somari Devi (27), their sons Arpit (6) and Ajit (5) along with one Dinesh Bind (26) were travelling on a bike.

After the bike was hit by a truck, Virendra, his wife, and the children died while Dinesh was rushed to the hospital, where his condition was stated to be stable.

The truck driver managed to flee from the spot in the vehicle. An FIR has been registered and the police are looking to arrest the driver.

In Muzaffarnagar, one person was killed and fours others injured when their car fell into a ditch near Khatoli while travelling to Delhi, police said. The victims, all members of the same family, were returning from Haridwar when the accident took place on Delhi-Haridwar national highway last evening, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Jugal Kishor (40), a resident of Laxmi Nagar in Delhi. Another two persons were killed and three injured when a roadways bus hit them in Turra village in Banda district, police said.

The incident occurred yesterday when the bus rammed into a few people walking along roadside. Lalla (40) and Acchelal (35) were killed on the spot.

The three injured were rushed to the hospital where their condition was stated to be stable. The bus driver and conductor managed to flee, leaving behind the vehicle. An FIR has been lodged.

