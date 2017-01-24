UP: 10-yr-old missing girl found murdered in Muzaffarnagar

A 10-year-old girl who was missing for a couple of days was today found murdered with her throat slit here, police said.

Khalida, daughter of Hakimuddin, went missing two days ago, they said.

Her body was found with her throat slit in the fields at Bhasana village under Budhana police station, police said.

The body has been sent for postmortem.

In a separate incident, a dalit youth, Pradeep, 30, committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan in his house apparently over family dispute at Safipur village, police said.