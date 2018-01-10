UoH: ABVP leader accused of abusing Dalit professor on Facebook

Hyderabad Central University students (photo for representational purpose). Hyderabad Central University students (photo for representational purpose).

The Ambedkar Students’ Association (ASA) at University of Hyderabad has demanded action against Karan Palsaniya, co-convenor of ABVP’s UoH unit, for using derogatory words against a Dalit professor on Facebook for setting a paper with a question on “saffronisation of education”.

Palsaniya was allegedly agitated over a question in Economics semester exam on November 2. The question paper was set by Prof K Lakshminarayana, a Dalit. One question asked: “What is the fundamental objective of a Public University? What are the new objectives being thrust on Public University because of privatisation and saffronisation of education?”

Sources said Palsaniya and other ABVP members allegedly tried to disrupt the exam. Later, Palsaniya, a PhD scholar in History, posted on Facebook: “Bastard Laxminarayana now preaching what is saffronisation… He has become a professor only because of his blackmailing tricks…” He deleted the post soon but several students took screenshots and told Lakshminarayana. Students led by ASA complained to V-C P Appa Rao. Pro-V-C Vinod Pavarala said they are looking into it.

Lakshminarayana refused to comment. In a complaint to the V-C, he wrote, “..Mr Kaluram Palsaniya…wrote derogatory abuses in public view against me with an intent to humiliate and to promote a feeling of enmity, hatred and ill-will against me.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App