Unused land for SEZs: SC seeks response from Centre, states

Supreme Court (File Photo) Supreme Court (File Photo)

The Supreme Court Monday sought responses from the Centre and seven states on a clutch of petitions seeking return of unused land that was acquired for setting up Special Economic Zones (SEZs).

A bench led by Chief Justice of India J S Khehar admitted the petitions for hearing and issued notices to the government, asking them to respond within four weeks. The states include Haryana, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The PIL is being spearheaded by SEZ farmers protection welfare associations, an NGO which has also sought a CBI probe in the matter. It has been alleged that land has been acquired for setting up of SEZs by the states and is mostly lying unused with some corporates taking loan on these plots. According to the NGO, around 80 per cent of the land acquired across various states remains unused.