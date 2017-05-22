Untouchability complaint against B S Yeddyurappa: Ate hotel food at Dalit home

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa (Source: PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa (Source: PTI)

A Dalit youth has filed a complaint with Mandya district police against Karnataka BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa, accusing him of practising untouchability. Venkatesh D has said in his complaint that during his visit to Chitradurga district on Friday, Yeddyurappa visited a Dalit family in the Kelakote area and had breakfast there in the presence of the media. The complainant alleged that the food the former CM and the BJP leaders accompanying him consumed was not prepared by the Dalit family, but was brought from a hotel.

The complainant said the state BJP chief’s alleged act would send the wrong message to society. He added that it could influence people in his home district Mandya, where several honour killings have been reported over the years. Mandya police said they received the complaint on Saturday and would take necessary action after looking into the matter.

Similar allegations were made after a photograph of Yeddyurappa eating “tatte idli” at a Dalit’s house at Gubbi in Tumakuru district spread on social media. In the wake of the allegations, Janata Dal (Secular)’s state president and former CM H D Kumaraswamy, state Congress president G Parameshwara, and Congress leader in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge hit out at Yeddyurappa, alleging that he had dishonoured the Dalit family. Parameshwara said the Dalits will teach Yeddyurappa a lesson for his “stunts”.

Reacting to the allegations, Yeddyurappa said in Bengaluru on Sunday that the Congress and JD(S) had disrespected Dalits by raising the issue. “All the leaders who raised the issue must apologise to Dalits at whose homes I had breakfast,” he said.

