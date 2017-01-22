Unstable social conditions major reason why Japanese firms hesitant to invest: Japanese professor Masahiro Kawai

President Pranab Mukherjee with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, State Governor K N Tripathi, State Finance Minister Amit Mitra, Industries Minister of Bangladesh Amir Hossain Amu and others during the inauguration of Bengal Global Business Summit in Kolkata on Friday. PTI Photo President Pranab Mukherjee with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, State Governor K N Tripathi, State Finance Minister Amit Mitra, Industries Minister of Bangladesh Amir Hossain Amu and others during the inauguration of Bengal Global Business Summit in Kolkata on Friday. PTI Photo

Underdeveloped infrastructure, unstable social conditions, and legal systems and a lack of security are some “important reasons” why Japanese firms are hesitant to invest in the country, said Japanese professor Masahiro Kawai on Saturday.

Kawai was speaking on the final day of the Bengal Global Business Summit, at a meeting between academics and economic experts from India and the ASEAN. In an effort to accelerate economic growth in Asia, experts said, the primary focus of all countries needed to be connectivity and road infrastructure.

A professor at the Graduate School of Public Policy in Tokyo, Kawai said: “India, for us, is the most promising country economically in the world. In a report by JBIC, which is one of the largest investing organisations in the world, India is the most promising country. It used to be China for very many years, but now India has overtaken China in terms of sheer growth potential. Japan invests $1 trillion across the world. Out of this, India receives only $14 million, which is less than one per cent.”

Dr Kawai said in a survey conducted by his university, Japanese firms had revealed they remained hesitant to invest in the country, and in Bengal.

“There are some important reasons for this. One of the main concerns that Japanese firms have is the underdeveloped infrastructure in India. The second is the underdeveloped legal system, which makes investment routes unclear. The third is the taxation system, which can be mitigated through introduction of GST. And the fourth is the lack of security and unstable social conditions,’’ he said.

Head of KPMG India, Dr Ambareesh Dasgupta, on Saturday said investor perception across the world is one of uncertainty.

“As far as investors are concerned, there is a lot of uncertainty globally. There are new leaders who have taken over in the US and UK. These leaders are likely to have more isolationist policies. The Middle East is in flux, and there has been fluctuations in oil. A huge amount of urbanisation has taken place, and subsequent demands have also increased,’’ Dasgupta said.