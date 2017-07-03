Unrest in hills: Darjeeling boarding schools extend vacation

Mount Hermon School boarders leave Darjeeling on vacation amidst the ongoing indefinite bandh call by Gorkha Janamukti Morcha provided a 12 hour window period for evacuation of boarders of hill school on Friday , June 23 2017. Express photo by Partha Paul . Mount Hermon School boarders leave Darjeeling on vacation amidst the ongoing indefinite bandh call by Gorkha Janamukti Morcha provided a 12 hour window period for evacuation of boarders of hill school on Friday , June 23 2017. Express photo by Partha Paul .

The boarding schools of Darjeeling, which were scheduled to reopen on Tuesday, have extended their vacation due to the indefinite shutdown in the hills. The vacation had begun on June 23. “We have decided to extend the vacation as the shutdown is going on. We have not given any time-frame as to when the schools will reopen. As soon as normalcy returns in the hills, we will inform parents and reopen schools,” Principal of St. Joseph’s North Point, Father Shanjumon said.

Father Shanjumon is a member of the Darjeeling ICSE Schools Association. St. Joseph’s North Point is a prominent boarding school in the Darjeeling Hills. The Gorkha Janamukti Morcha( GJM) had given a 12-hour window to schools on June 23 to evacuate boarders. The indefinite shutdown in the hills over the demand of separate state of Gorkhaland entered its 19th day today.

Normal life was affected due to the shutdown. Except pharmacy, all other shops, restaurants, private offices and hotels remained closed.

