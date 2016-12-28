Unrest in Congress: Leader attacked in Kerala

Unnithan, who resigned from the post of KPCC spokesperson yesterday, was attacked allegedly by a group of Congress workers in front of the DCC Office at Kollam when he was proceeding to attend the party celebrations. Unnithan, who resigned from the post of KPCC spokesperson yesterday, was attacked allegedly by a group of Congress workers in front of the DCC Office at Kollam when he was proceeding to attend the party celebrations.

The unrest in Congress in Kerala over the selection of DCC Presidents turned ugly today when some party workers allegedly threw rotten eggs at the vehicle of a leader Rajmohan Unnithan, who had locked horns with former KPCC chief K Muraleedharan on party issues. The incident came as a great embarrassment to Congress as it happened on a day the party is celebrating its formation day. Unnithan, who resigned from the post of KPCC spokesperson yesterday, was attacked allegedly by a group of Congress workers in front of the DCC Office at Kollam when he was proceeding to attend the party celebrations.

Reacting to the development, KPCC President V M Sudheeran said it was unfortunate and the party would inquire about it.

Sudheeran wanted party workers to desist from airing their views in public and said “party is our strength and we should strengthen it.”

Former chief minister Oommen Chandy said intolerance towards criticism should be avoided and it should be taken positively.

Meanwhile, Muraleedharan also termed the attack on Unnithan as unfortunate. He also wanted the party leadership to intervene and sort out the matter.

However, Unnithan alleged that “paid goons” of Muraleedharan were behind the attack.

Muraleedharan and Unnithan had sparred after the former charged that party-led UDF Opposition was not functioning as an effective opposition.

Joining the issue, K C Joseph, considered to be close to Chandy, came out in support of Muraleedharan and sought action against Unnithan.