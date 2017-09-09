Unrest in areas where BJP tries to expand, says Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi in Parbhani district of Maharashtra on Friday. (Express Photo by Pavan Khengre) Rahul Gandhi in Parbhani district of Maharashtra on Friday. (Express Photo by Pavan Khengre)

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Friday accused the BJP and RSS of being involved in stoking anger among people and dividing the society in the name of caste, religion and region. “There is unrest in the country wherever the BJP tries to expand itself,” he said. Rahul alleged that the BJP-led Central and state governments do not want to listen to the problems of farmers and care only for select industrialists in the country.

“It is only after the Congress’s agitation that the BJP-led government in Maharashtra declared loan waiver for farmers,” Rahul said.

“The loan waiver was not as demanded by the Congress but the one BJP and RSS believes in. It made a show of giving loan waiver of Rs 35,000 crore but in reality gave Rs 5,000 crore,” Rahul said. The Congress leader addressed party workers in Nanded and met farmers on way to Parbhani from Nanded.

