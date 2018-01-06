Unrest among Dalits, tribals, OBCs: Maharashtra govt plans higher allocations for social sector

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran/Files) Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran/Files)

The Maharashtra government plans to spend more on social sector schemes to meet the aspirations of Dalits, tribals and OBCs. At its core committee meeting after the Bhima Koregaon violence that spilled on to the streets across Maharashtra, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stressed on development to address the unrest among specific groups.

“Fadnavis indicated to the top leadership of the party and Cabinet colleagues that reforms undertaken through core sectors can help tackle the unrest within the communities. He said the fundamental requirements of individuals cutting across caste, community and religious lines are better living standards, assured income and dignity, which must be addressed,” a source said.

High on the government’s priority list is, scholarships for Dalits, tribals and OBCs. Steps such as easy access to caste validity certificates to facilitate education and employment opportunities, affordable housing projects in rural and

urban areas and more agriculture reforms will be rolled out in March.

The target of financial subsidies of Rs 1.5 lakh to Dalit farmers complete with ownership rights to farm wells and Rs 50,000 for farm ponds will be taken up on priority.

The group farming under way will be replicated across Maharashtra. District collectors have been asked to bring more marginal and small farmers under the scheme.

The industries department and skill department are working to provide new employment avenues to backward.

A detailed review to ascertain the gaps in policy reforms and its enforcement on the ground in all the social sector departments will be initiated in the next two weeks. “There are at least 15 major social welfare schemes which are under way,” an official said.

A senior secretary said, “The state government is likely to make higher allocations for social welfare schemes in the 2018-19 budget. The process of identifying the core areas of unrest where development has been lacking district-wise has begun.”

