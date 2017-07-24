‘Unprecedented’ people’s support to GST and demonetisation, claims PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Source: Reuters) Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Source: Reuters)

Amid the growing criticism from the Opposition over the centre’s policies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took a jibe on them saying, “unprecedented” support from people for measures like GST and demonetisation is a proof that soft economic policy decisions taken to win polls would do no good for the country.

“We have received people’s confidence and unprecedented support in historic decisions like demonetisation and the GST. The prime minister said the country is moving towards honesty and honesty is what people want, and they have faith in this government’s intentions,” Modi told a group of Rajasthan MPs, according to an official statement. The 125 crore people of the country knew that soft decisions in economic policies aimed at winning polls would not do the country any good, he said during the meeting.

Modi is also reported to have asked MPs to promote water conservation, mid-day meal and other welfare schemes and also ensure the participation of people in them. This was Prime Minister’s third meeting with a group of MPs during Parliament’s monsoon session.

His comments come days after Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi slammed the government for its policies. “Thousands of businesses are wiped out due to demonetization, hundreds die, but instead of speaking to the Parliament, Modi spoke to Coldplay,” he said. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the other hand called BJP’s most talked-about initiatives like demonetisation and GST “the biggest scam.”

