Unorganised sector workers to be brought under social security scheme: Bandaru Dattatreya

Union Minister Bandaru Dattatreya. (File Photo) Union Minister Bandaru Dattatreya. (File Photo)

Union minister Bandaru Dattatreya on Thursday said workers in the unorganised sector and women staff of Anganwadi, ASHA and mid-day meal scheme will soon be brought under social security schemes. Claiming that the country’s 93 per cent workforce is in the unorganised sector, the Union Labour and Employment Minister said the benefits under the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) scheme will be extended to these workers too.

“The ambit of the social security cover will be increased,” he told reporters in Jaipur. Dattatreya, who was here to chair a regional conference of labour ministers, principal secretaries of the western states, said women ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activists), Anganwadi and mid-day scheme workers will soon be provided the benefits of the social security scheme.

He said the Centre has sanctioned 300 additional beds for ESIC hospitals, with 100 each in Udaipur, Neemrana and Bikaner. Employment exchanges in Kota, Bikaner and Bharatpur will be upgraded and the state government will select three more employment exchanges to be upgraded by the Centre, the Union Minister said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now