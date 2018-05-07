Unnao rape victim’s father’s murder: Man arrested by CBI

The CBI has also questioned seven policemen of the Makhi police station in Unnao in connection with the murder on Saturday. The CBI has also questioned seven policemen of the Makhi police station in Unnao in connection with the murder on Saturday.

The CBI on Sunday arrested a man in connection with the murder of the Unnao rape victim’s father last month. Shashi Pratap alias Suman Singh, 36, was produced before a Lucknow court, which sent him to four days’ police custody remand (PCR), said a CBI officer. The agency sought to question him at length about his alleged involvement in the case.

Five persons are currently in Lucknow district jail in connection with the murder case. The accused include Bangarmau BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s brother Atul Singh, Vineet Mishra, Baua Singh, Shailu Singh and Sonu Singh.

“During investigation, it came to light that on April 3 when the victim (rape victim’s father) reached his native village, Shashi Pratap picked a fight with him for apparently no reason. Pratap was then heavily drunk. During the scuffle Pratap called up Baua Singh, who was then with Atul Singh, and informed him that the victim had arrived in the village. He also told them that the victim was abusing the MLA and his brother,” said a CBI officer. “Atul Singh and others arrived at the village and assaulted the victim and later handed him over to police. Baua Singh confirmed to CBI that they came to know about victim’s visit to the village through Pratap.”

The CBI has also questioned seven policemen of the Makhi police station in Unnao in connection with the murder on Saturday. Among them included suspended station house officer Ashok Bhadauri.

