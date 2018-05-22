Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 22, 2018
The high court had on May 2 directed the CBI to conduct the investigation into the rape case in a time-bound manner and without coming under any pressure.

By: Express News Service | Varanasi | Published: May 22, 2018 5:13:14 am
Unnao rape victim's father's murder: Allahabad HC tells CBI to respond to wife’s affidavit alleging inaction BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar has been accused of raping a 17-year-old girl in Unnao. 
The Allahabad High Court on Monday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to respond to an affidavit the mother of the 17-year-old Unnao girl, who has accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar of raping her, alleging inaction.

State law officer Avneesh Tripathi said the court directed CBI to file its reply on the affidavit alleging that CBI was not taking the case of her husband’s alleged murder in custody seriously and not conducting a fair probe.

Chief Justice D B Bhosale and Justice Suneet Kumar asked the CBI to file its reply on the status of the probe. The high court had on May 2 directed the CBI to conduct the investigation into the rape case in a time-bound manner and without coming under any pressure. It had directed the probe agency to submit a progress report on May 21.

The HC stayed the trial in the case being conducted in Unnao since the CBI had begun a fresh investigation. Tripathi said the trial is now pending before a Special CBI Court in Lucknow. He told the court that the state government has agreed to transfer the matter from Unnao to Lucknow following a CBI plea. The court had directed the government to do so earlier this month.

The court fixed May 30 as next date of hearing.

