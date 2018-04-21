Unnao rape: Tests say victim was adult when raped, CBI to check records

BJP MLA from Unnao Kuldeep Singh Sengar being produced to the special CBI court by the CBI in Lucknow on Saturday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) BJP MLA from Unnao Kuldeep Singh Sengar being produced to the special CBI court by the CBI in Lucknow on Saturday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

The CBI, investigating the Unnao rape case, is yet to decide whether the rape victim was a minor at the time of the alleged incident even as her medical reports suggest she was above 18 years of age. If she was an adult, charges under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act will be dropped. The investigating agency is now trying to access her records with her school, and at the local body to determine her age. The survivor has studied till Class VII.

“If the girl is found to be an adult, they would drop POCSO Act against the accused. Doctors in Lucknow who conducted medical examination of the victim (after CBI took over the case) have put her age above 18 years,” informed a CBI official.

A medical examination in June last year at an Unnao hospital, two days after police rescued her from Auraiya district after she was allegedly kidnapped and gangraped, had declared her as “over 19 years of age”.

When contacted, Radiologist at Unnao district hospital, Dr SK Johri said, “The age of the victim was determined on the basis of the X-Ray which detected her as over 19 years.”

The police, while considering the Unnao hospital report, had not invoked POCSO Act in the gangrape case lodged in June. Three accused were arrested in the case and police had filed the chargesheet against them on charges of kidnapping and gangrape.

Earlier, the girl’s mother, who is the complainant in the rape case against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his neighbour Shashi Singh, had stated in the FIR that her daughter was a minor at the time of the incident and mentioned her date of birth as August 17, 2002. Following the mother’s claim, police had invoked POCSO Act also against the accused.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App