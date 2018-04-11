Unnao alleged rape: DM has confined me to a room, says victim; MLA’s wife alleges case politically motivated

Police force has been deployed outside BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh’s residence at Makhi village of Unnao district. (Express photo) Police force has been deployed outside BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh’s residence at Makhi village of Unnao district. (Express photo)

The Unnao rape survivor, who has been put up at a government guest house along with her family, on Wednesday alleged that the District Magistrate had confined them to a room and was not even serving water. The 17-year-old, who has alleged that she was raped by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his brother last July, also asserted that police were not allowing them to venture out while urging Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to provide her justice.

“I appeal to CM Yogi Adityanath to provide me justice. The DM has confined me to a hotel room, they are not even serving me water. I just want the culprit to be punished,” ANI quoted her as saying. The girl’s mother also said the family won’t return to Makhi village until the situation was normalised. “We will not return to the village until the situation is normal. The MLA and his associates must be planning something. No one in the village will dare support us. No one will raise voice against the MLA and his family. They hold all administrative posts in the village,” she told Indian Express.

BJP MLA from Unnao Kuldip Singh Sengar speaks to the media outside Chief Minister’s office in Lucknow on Monday. (File Photo) BJP MLA from Unnao Kuldip Singh Sengar speaks to the media outside Chief Minister’s office in Lucknow on Monday. (File Photo)

However, Lucknow ADG Rajeev Krishna, trying to allay the fears of the rape survivor, said the family would be provided full security. “The family will be provided full security. They have a relative in Delhi. It is their decision if they want to live here in Unnao or in Delhi,” Krishna, who is heading the SIT in the Unnao rape case, said. Refuting opposition charges that the SIT would be under pressure and the probe should be handed over to the CBI, Krishna said they were working independently and would submit the interim report to the government on Wednesday evening. “I will send the interim report to the state government by this evening. All the angles are being investigated. There is no pressure on the SIT. It is working independently,” ANI quoted the ADG as saying.

Sangeeta Singh Sengar, the wife of accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar, met Director General of Police (DGP) OP Singh on Wednesday morning. (Source: ANI) Sangeeta Singh Sengar, the wife of accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar, met Director General of Police (DGP) OP Singh on Wednesday morning. (Source: ANI)

Meanwhile, Sangeeta Singh Sengar, the wife of accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar, met Director General of Police (DGP) OP Singh on Wednesday morning and demanded a narco test on her husband to prove his innocence. Sangeeta, who is also the Unnao zila panchayat president, said their family was being harassed and there was political motive behind the case. “There’s political motive behind this. Make my husband and girl (rape victim) undergo narco test. My daughters are traumatised. We’re being mentally harassed. No evidence has been presented yet, still he’s being labelled as a rapist,” Sangeeta said.

Threatening to commit suicide if her husband was proven guilty, Sangeeta said evidences were being hidden and she had come to the DGP’s office to seek justice. “My husband is innocent. If he is proven guilty, the entire family will give up their lives. The way evidences are being hidden, it is not correct, we want justice,” she said.

The alleged rape case came into the limelight after the victim tried to immolate herself outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence on Sunday after alleging police inaction against the BJP MLA. No FIR has been lodged against Sengar, who has denied allegations made by the girl and her family. The girl’s father had died in judicial custody after he was allegedly beaten by four supporters of Kuldeep Sengar and their unidentified associates.

Atul Singh, the MLA’s brother, in custody Tuesday. (Vishal Srivastav) Atul Singh, the MLA’s brother, in custody Tuesday. (Vishal Srivastav)

