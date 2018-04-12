Unnao rape case: BJP MLA booked, CBI to take over probe; union ministers back Yogi Adityanath govt

Unnao rape case: The UP government decided to hand over the cases of alleged rape of the 17-year-old girl and the subsequent death of her father in judicial custody to the CBI after the SIT submitted its report on Wednesday evening. Unnao rape case: The UP government decided to hand over the cases of alleged rape of the 17-year-old girl and the subsequent death of her father in judicial custody to the CBI after the SIT submitted its report on Wednesday evening.

The Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh, which is drawing flak over the Unnao rape case involving one of its legislators and subsequent death of the victim’s father in police custody, on Thursday found the backing of several union ministers who said the ruling dispensation in the state is committed to protecting women and ensuring that law takes its course.

The support for Adityanath came after BJP legislator from Bangarmau, Kuldeep Singh Sengar, was booked by the UP Police on various charges under the IPC, including rape, kidnapping and criminal intimidation, in connection with the alleged rape of the 17-year-old girl. The police however, refused to arrest the BJP MLA saying it will be done by the CBI.

… When we say Beti Bachao, we really mean that. We are here to safeguard the interests of our daughters and we are committed to their safety. As far as Unnao incident is concerned, the law of justice will prevail,” Culture Minister Mahesh Sharma said. The minister further said that whosoever is found responsible for the incident, irrespective of his stature, will be punished.

Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi said action should be taken in every such case against women. “This is distressing and justice will be done. The case has been given to CBI and law will take its course,” she said.

BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar along with his associates clash with media outside SSP office in Lucknow. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar along with his associates clash with media outside SSP office in Lucknow. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal also backed the Yogi government, saying it is working day and night to maintain law and order in the state. “The state government will bring to book all the culprits in the state,” he said.

The UP government decided to hand over the cases to the CBI after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) submitted its report on Wednesday evening. The SIT also submitted a video that purportedly shows the girl’s father saying he was assaulted by Sengar’s brother Atul in the presence of police. On Tuesday, Sengar’s brother Atul was the fifth person arrested in connection with the brutal assault on the girl’s father that led to his death the day before.

Apart from the SIT report submitted by Lucknow ADG Rajeev Krishna, the government received two other enquiry reports from DIG (prison) Love Kumar on the role of Unnao jail administration in handling the victim’s father and a separate report from Unnao district magistrate on the lapses on part of the government hospital.

The government also suspended two doctors – DK Dwivedi and Prashant Upadhyay – and initiated disciplinary proceedings against three of them – Dr Manoj Kumar, Dr G P Sachan and Dr Gaurav Agrawal – for laxity in giving proper medical care and treatment to the victim’s father prior to judicial custody and at the district hospital.

Yesterday, BJP lawmaker Surendra Singh had also defended Sengar, saying “it was impossible to rape a mother of three children” and that a conspiracy was being hatched against the Bangarmau MLA.

“I am speaking from psychological point of view, no one can rape a mother of 3 children. It is not possible, this is a conspiracy against him(Kuldeep Sengar). Yes, maybe her father was thrashed by some people but I refuse to believe rape charge,” Singh, who is BJP MLA from Bairia, was quoted as saying by ANI.

Yesterday, the Congress Party had targeted the ruling BJP over the incident, saying that ‘justice for women in BJP ruled states has become a mirage because BJP’s eco-system is influencing the legal process by building a false narrative’.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi also took a swipe at the prime minister’s hunger strike over the non-functioning of Parliament and wondered if Narendra Modi would observe a fast on the Unnao rape case which, he said, ” has shamed humanity”.

Kuldeep Singh Sengar at Lucknow SSP office on Wednesday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) Kuldeep Singh Sengar at Lucknow SSP office on Wednesday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

“The barbarism inflicted on a father seeking justice for his daughter in Uttar Pradesh has shamed humanity. Hope the prime minister will soon observe a fast over atrocities against women, failed law and order and increasing anarchy under the BJP’s watch,” Gandhi said on Twitter.

