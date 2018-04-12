Unnao rape case: UP DGP addresses rape accused BJP MLA Kuldip Sengar as ‘mananiya’

Kuldeep Singh Sengar at Lucknow SSP office on Wednesday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) Kuldeep Singh Sengar at Lucknow SSP office on Wednesday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Referring to rape accused BJP MLA Kuldip Singh Sengar as “mananiya” or honourable by the Uttar Pradesh police chief sparked sharp criticism on Thursday. In a press conference, UP Police chief O P Singh referred to Sengar, who has been accused of raping a minor girl, as “mananiya vidhayak ji”, inviting objection from media persons.

As soon as Singh said, “Mananiya vidhayakji ke virudh jo balatkar ka aarop lagaya gaya hai…(the rape charges that have been levelled against the honourable MLA),” media persons raised questions over the use of the word “mananiya“. Singh apparently tried to defend himself saying Senger is an MLA and not a convict. “The respect that is being given to the accused is because he is an MLA… he is not a convict so far. Only a charge has been levelled against him and the case is being handed over to the CBI for investigation. The CBI will now decide whether he has to be arrested or not on the merit of the case,” said Singh.

The police chief told the reporters that an FIR has been registered against Sengar in connection with the alleged gangrape of a minor girl in Unnao, hours after the government said it would hand over the investigation into the case to the CBI.

The FIR was registered under various sections of IPC and provisions of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in the Makhi police station area. The FIR has been registered under sections 376 (rape), 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage,), 363 (kidnapping) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

The police, however, did not arrest the accused MLA despite the case being booked under POCSO Act. The police said arrest if at all, will be carried by the CBI once the case is transferred to them. “Now that the case has been given to CBI, they will decide on arrest,” said Singh.

