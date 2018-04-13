Smriti Irani on Rahul Gandhi’s candle light protest: He once stood in support of Gayatri Prasad Prajapati

“The CBI is investigating the matter…our government is with the victim’s family,” Smriti Irani said. (File) “The CBI is investigating the matter…our government is with the victim’s family,” Smriti Irani said. (File)

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Friday lashed out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi for holding a candlelight march to protest against the Unnao and Kathua rape cases and reminded him of his alleged support to a Samajwadi Party (SP) leader who had been accused of raping a minor girl and her mother in Uttar Pradesh.

“Rahul Gandhi earlier stood in support of Gayatri Prasad Prajapati. It’s just his compulsion to take a stand this time but Amethi knows the truth. I have faith that justice will be provided,” she told news agency ANI earlier in the day. The minister was referring to the case in which the SP leader and former Uttar Pradesh minister Gayatri Prasad Prajapati had been accused of allegedly raping a minor girl and her mother.

The information and broadcasting minister, who arrived in Amethi for a two-day visit, also slammed those who were trying to politicise the issue. “Law agencies and government are taking necessary action. There are some people who want to politicise such incidents and that is expected too. As a woman, I believe and request there should be no victim shaming,” she said.

Irani also assured stern action against those guilty in the Unnao rape case. “I appeal to the people to have faith in the legal process…stern action will be taken as per the provisions of the Constitution against those responsible (for the incident),” she said.

“The CBI is investigating the matter…our government is with the victim’s family,” Irani, who arrived in Amethi for a two-day visit today, added.

