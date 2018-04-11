Unnao rape case: SIT formed, plea in SC for CBI probe; Congress slams BJP, accused MLA’s wife demands narco test

Unnao rape case: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sent a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government and the state police chief seeking a detailed report on the death of the father of the alleged gangrape victim in judicial custody. Unnao rape case: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sent a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government and the state police chief seeking a detailed report on the death of the father of the alleged gangrape victim in judicial custody.

The Congress Party on Wednesday targeted the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the wake of alleged rape of a woman by an MLA in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district, saying that ‘justice for women in BJP ruled states has become a mirage because BJP’s eco-system is influencing the legal process by building a false narrative’.

The Yogi Adityanath led-BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has been drawing flak from all quarters after a 17-year-old woman alleged that she was raped by sitting BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar. On Sunday, the woman and her family attempted suicide outside Adityanath’s residence in Lucknow after police failed to take any action against Sengar. The victim’s father, who was arrested in an Arms Act case on April 4, died in custody a day later. It is alleged that Sengar and his accomplices had raped the woman in June 2017.

Issuing a statement, Congress media in-charge Randeep Surjewala said that ‘Beti Bachao’ has now become ‘Beti Ke Pita Ko Bhi Marwao’ and ‘Bahut Hua Naari Par Vaar..’ is now a cruel joke on the women of India’.

“Exploiting the religion/caste of the rape victim, Threatening her family, even killing her father is the new modus operandi of the vigilante groups mushrooming under the patronage of the BJP!” Surjewala said.

The Congress leader further said that rampant abuse of political power to influence and subvert legal process, and shield its people is the chief characteristic of the BJP which politically exploited “Nirbhaya Rape Case is now outrightly brazening it out on the rape cases in Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) and Unnao (Uttar Pradesh)”.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi also took a swipe at the prime minister’s proposed hunger strike over the non-functioning of Parliament and wondered if Narendra Modi would observe a fast on the Unnao rape case which, he said, ” has shamed humanity”.

“The barbarism inflicted on a father seeking justice for his daughter in Uttar Pradesh has shamed humanity. Hope the prime minister will soon observe a fast over atrocities against women, failed law and order and increasing anarchy under the BJP’s watch,” Gandhi said on Twitter.

UP में अपनी बेटी के लिए न्याय की गुहार कर रहे एक पिता पर हुई बर्बरता ने मानवता को शर्मसार कर दिया है। आशा है कि प्रधानमंत्रीजी भाजपा शासन में महिलाओं पर हो रहे अत्याचार, कानून तंत्र की विफलता और बढ़ती अराजकता के लिए भी जल्द ही उपवास रखेंगे। pic.twitter.com/MsXOW0QbPW — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 11, 2018

Four others — Vineet, Bauwa, Shailu and Sonu — were arrested in connection with the incident on Monday.

Latest developments in the case so far

SIT to probe Unnao rape case, death of victim’s father

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the rape case as well as the custodial death of the woman’s father. Addressing the press, ADG (Law and Order) Anand Kumar said the team will look into the entire gamut of issues involved in the incident, reported news agency PTI. READ MORE

SC to hear plea for CBI probe next week, Allahabad HC to take up matter on April 12

The Supreme Court will next week hear a petition for a CBI probe into the matter. The petition, filed by advocate Manohar Lal Sharma on Tuesday, alleged that the father of the minor victim was tortured and killed in police custody at the behest of the “ruling party”. READ MORE

Victim alleges DM confined her in room, MLA’s wife alleges case politically motivated

The Unnao rape survivor, who has been put up at a government guest house along with her family, on Wednesday alleged that the District Magistrate had confined them to a room and was not even serving water. “I appeal to CM Yogi Adityanath to provide me justice. The DM has confined me to a hotel room, they are not even serving me water. I just want the culprit to be punished,” ANI quoted her as saying. READ MORE

NHRC notice to Yogi govt, police chief

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sent a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government and the state police chief seeking a detailed report on the death of the father of the alleged gangrape victim in judicial custody. “The incident was reported to have happened a day after the alleged rape victim tried to immolate herself near the chief minister’s residence accusing BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his aides of gangrape,” the NHRC said. READ MORE

MLA’s wife asks for narco test

The MLA’s wife meanwhile demanded a narco test on her husband and the survivor. Sangeeta Sengar, wife of the MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, told reporters after meeting DGP OP Singh that there was a political conspiracy against her family and accused the complainant of not being consistent in her statements.

“We demand that a narco test be conducted on my husband and the girl as well as her uncle. This will help in ascertaining the truth and presenting the correct picture.

“We have full sympathy with the girl, as her modesty was outraged… There are political reasons behind this and my husband has been made a pawn,” Sangeeta Sengar said.

