Unnao rape case: Sengar, another accused shifted to Sitapur jail

BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav/File)

BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, accused of raping a 17-year-old girl, was on Tuesday shifted to Sitapur district jail from Unnao. The move comes days after the victim’s family demanded that the MLA be shifted from Unnao district jail for an impartial probe. Besides Sengar, the state Prison Department also shifted another accused, Shashi Singh, to Sitapur. Unnao jail superintendent Arun Kumar Singh said both Sengar and Singh were shifted on administrative grounds.

Meanwhile, the victim’s family on Tuesday accused the BJP of “supporting” Sengar and demanded that the party should take disciplinary action against him.

The girl’s uncle said: “Almost a month has passed (since the alleged rape), but BJP is yet to take action against MLA Kuldeep Singh. I firmly believe that the BJP is supporting the MLA because no party leader or worker has visited us to extend support so far.”

BJP state spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi said, “I can only confirm that no action has been taken against MLA Kuldeep Singh. But I cannot tell why no action (against him) has been taken so far.”

BJP state general secretary and MLC Vijay Bahadur Pathak also appeared clueless. “I have to check whether any action has been taken,” he said

The girl’s uncle said no one from the BSP or Samajwadi Party has visited them so far. He claimed that arrangements have been made for his meeting with Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi next week in Delhi. However, Congress’s Unnao district president Surya Narain Yadav and city president Amit Shukla denied the claim.

