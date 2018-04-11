Unnao rape case: Impossible to rape mother of three children, says BJP MLA in defence of Kuldeep Sengar

Unnao rape case: The Yogi Adityanath led-BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has been drawing flak from all quarters after a 17-year-old woman alleged that she was raped by Kuldeep Sengar, a sitting BJP MLA Bangarmau district in Unnao. Unnao rape case: The Yogi Adityanath led-BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has been drawing flak from all quarters after a 17-year-old woman alleged that she was raped by Kuldeep Sengar, a sitting BJP MLA Bangarmau district in Unnao.

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker on Wednesday came in defence of his colleague Kuldeep Sengar, who is facing rape charges by a 17-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district, saying “it was impossible to rape a mother of three children” and that a conspiracy was being hatched against the Bangarmau MLA.

“I am speaking from psychological point of view, no one can rape a mother of 3 children. It is not possible, this is a conspiracy against him(Kuldeep Sengar). Yes, maybe her father was thrashed by some people but I refuse to believe rape charge,” Surendra Singh, who is BJP MLA from Bairia, was quoted as saying by ANI.

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson from UP Deepti Bhardwaj said the incident showed the failure on the part of the Adityanath-led government in the state.

“No one is greater than Amit Shah in BJP and that’s why I thought I should inform him what has disgraced our party. This is failure of UP government because we fought for women’s respect but risked it just for saving image of an influential person,” Bhardwaj told ANI.

The Yogi Adityanath led-BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has been drawing flak from all quarters after a 17-year-old woman alleged that she was raped by Sengar, a sitting BJP MLA Bangarmau district in Unnao. On Sunday, the woman and her family attempted suicide outside Adityanath’s residence in Lucknow after police failed to take any action against Sengar. The victim’s father, who was arrested in an Arms Act case on April 4, died in custody a day later. It is alleged that Sengar and his accomplices had raped the woman in June 2017.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the rape case as well as the custodial death of the woman’s father. ADG (Law and Order) of Uttar Pradesh Anand Kumar said the team will look into the entire gamut of issues involved in the incident, reported news agency PTI. Four others — Vineet, Bauwa, Shailu and Sonu — were arrested in connection with the incident on Monday.

